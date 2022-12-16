A sixth Memphis police officer has been fired in connection to Tyre Nichols' death.

Students and parents at a Rockland County middle school sounded the alarm over a lunch menu item this week. As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a racially insensitive meal was served on the first day of Black History Month.

There is a lot of road work in the coming days at New York's bridges and tunnels.

CBS2's Maurice DuBois sat down with CBS2's Mary Calvi at Teddy Roosevelt's childhood home in Manhattan to discuss her new novel of historical fiction, "If a Poem Could Live and Breathe."

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast for February 3 at 11 p.m.

These college degrees are worth the money.

The Brazilian soccer legend died Thursday at the age of 82.

Pope Benedict XVI traveled around the world, but one of the most poignant trips was to New York City in 2008.

The rain didn't stop thousands of spectators from packing Times Square on New Year's Eve to ring in 2023.

The Buffalo Bills safety is showing remarkable signs of recovery after collapsing on the field during a game.

"This place has been in business since 1966, so it has some memories," owner Choudry Ali told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"Both Greek and non-Greek customers that have been to Greece say, 'Oh, my god! This reminds me of a little shop in Greece,'" owner Joanne Cosonas told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," founder Fred Schuster told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"If you haven't tried a Yonah Schimmel knish, you've really never had a knish," co-owner Ellen Anistratov told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

"I have a lot of people in my life that have come and passed through this business, and it's just a great thing. It's a great part of Brooklyn," owner Jason Barnett told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

The Knicks were 7 for 34 from 3-point range and dropped their second straight.

Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he is retiring from the NFL – again.

The Nets dropped to 4-7 since Kevin Durant sprained his right knee on Jan. 8.

The Knicks pulled within a game of Miami for sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

Irving's relationship with the Nets has been tumultuous at times since he was signed in 2019.

You can watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.

The event is a collaboration between the Broadway League and the United Federation of Teachers.

Hip-hop legends like Busta Rhymes, Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, Run DMC and many more will perform.

Streaming company said a crackdown is coming by March, but a similar effort in other countries yielded mixed results.

"If a Poem Could Live and Breathe" is a novel of Teddy Roosevelt's first love, based on original love letters from the Gilded Age.

Brittany Williams had no pulse for eight minutes, but she lived to share her story thanks to the help of strangers.

Andrea Mapp was days away from cardiac arrest when she finally went to check on her shortness of breath.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan joined residents outside Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley recommended not shooting it down due to danger from debris, a senior defense official said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has postponed a planned high-stakes weekend diplomatic trip to China.

At least 16 unpaid tickets, totaling more than $3,400, are tied to a car associated with Santos, records show.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan joined residents outside Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens.

Amid intense opposition from many in the neighborhood, others have since rallied around the Bovis family.

Baimadajie Angwang spoke exclusively to CBS2's Jennifer McLogan days after charges were dropped.

Nearly 800 nurses work at the hospital. Ninety-nine percent of them voted to authorize the strike.

Unscrupulous scammers are preying on the emotions of pet owners desperate to find their missing cats and dogs.

Friday morning, bulldozers tore down what remained of the home.

When confronted by staff, he allegedly claimed to be a student and then left the school.

Gov. Ned Lamont will present a package of proposals to curb gun violence to the General Assembly in February.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

What do some soccer cleats and pet foods have in common? They can both be made with kangaroo leather or meat.

The governor estimates it could save residents about $2 billion.

Both the pilot, Boruch Taub, and the sole passenger, Benjamin Chafetz, were killed in the crash.

Sub-zero wind chills will set in overnight -- anywhere from -5 to -20 for most, but as cold as -40 north and west.

We're kicking off a special new series with our very own Chris Wragge, starting with a visit to Mahwah High School.

High schools in our area are doing class act work, and we're dropping by to highlight it all. Here's how to have Chris stop by!

After 16-year-old Marcus Kayal tragically died of sudden cardiac arrest in 2019, the community came together to raise awareness with a charity basketball game.

We're kicking off a new series where Chris Wragge visits schools around the area, starting with his alma mater.

