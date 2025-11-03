Where do you vote in the NYC election? How to find your polling location for tomorrow

Election Day will be New Yorkers' final chance to vote in the 2025 NYC mayoral race. The last day for early voting was Sunday.

In addition to the next mayor, New Yorkers will also be voting for public advocate, city comptroller and six ballot proposals, and in some districts, for borough president, City Council members, judges and other local offices.

If you don't know where your polling location is, here's how you can find out.

How to find your NYC polling place

Go to the city's Board of Elections website by clicking here and enter your home address. The website will then provide details about your Election Day voting site, including the location's address and accessible entrance locations.

You can also find district information and a sample ballot on that page.

Your polling place on Election Day may not be the same as your early voting site, and your polling location may have changed since the last election.

If you moved and did not update your voter registration, you may be able to receive a provisional ballot at your polling location. For more information, visit vote.gov.

NYC polling location maps

For a more detailed look at poll sites across the five boroughs, you can go to the Board of Elections website, where you'll find maps for Assembly districts, City Council districts, Congressional districts, Senatorial districts and Municipal Court districts.

The city also provides an interactive map showing where interpretation services will be offered on Election Day, so New Yorkers can vote in their own language.

When does voting start and end?

Voting on Election Day begins at 6 a.m. and lasts until 9 p.m.

Anyone who is in line by 9 p.m. will still be able to cast their vote.

You can also drop off absentee ballots and envelopes at Board of Elections offices and Election Day sites until 9 p.m. Tuesday.