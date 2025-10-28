Former N.Y. Gov. David Paterson endorses Andrew Cuomo for NYC mayor after previously backing Eric Adams

Another endorsement has dropped in the New York City mayoral election.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson is now backing his successor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the race for Gracie Mansion.

Paterson had endorsed Cuomo in the Democratic primary, but later changed to incumbent Mayor Eric Adams for the general election.

Adams has since ended his reelection campaign and has also endorsed Cuomo.

"This has been a truly wild campaign for New York City mayor," said Paterson. "I'm proudly endorsing Andrew Cuomo today because I believe he is the best equipped to lead our beautiful city during these trying times."

"Governor Paterson has always embodied the best of New York: courage, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice and fairness. His support and friendship over the years means a great deal to me as we continue building a winning coalition to move this city forward," Cuomo said.

Key endorsements so far in the NYC mayoral election

Cuomo was endorsed by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in the primary, which he lost to Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, and has since picked up support from several labor unions and faith leaders.

A new poll out Monday from Suffolk University Boston found Mamdani is maintaining his lead in the race but Cuomo is closing the gap. The poll showed 44% of those surveyed in favor of Mamdani, followed by 34% for Cuomo and 11% for Republican Curtis Sliwa.

A similar poll from Suffolk University Boston in September had Mamdani with double that lead, ahead of Cuomo by 20 points.

Mamdani has received several high-profile endorsements, most recently from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. The Democratic nominee also appeared alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie for a campaign event Sunday in Queens.

Sliwa, meanwhile, is endorsed by Reps. Mike Lawler and Elise Stefanik, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Paterson is stepfather to Sliwa's son, Anthony Sliwa, who came up in an emotional moment during the last debate after being attacked in an alleged gang assault last October.

Early voting is well underway in the race, with more than 223,000 ballots cast over the first three days. So far, voters over 50 appear to outnumber the younger voters who dominated the primary.

Then, it all comes down to Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 4.