Live election results for New Jersey governor, Philadelphia DA and more 2025 races

New Jersey voters are selecting a new governor this Election Day, and residents in a number of areas are also electing assemblymembers to represent them in Trenton.

A special election for state Senate in District 35 was also on the ballot. District 35 includes parts of Bergen and Passaic counties, including Paterson. Democrat Benjie Wimberly was appointed to that seat in January and is running to keep it against Republican Frank Filippelli. Wimberly was named to the seat after the former senator, Nellie Pou, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Polls in the runup to the election showed the race between the main gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Rep. Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli — was tightening

Experts said voter turnout and enthusiasm would be crucial, especially in the governor's race, in part because it's an off-year election without the presidency or any congressional races on the line.

In Philadelphia, district attorney is on the ballot with incumbent Larry Krasner facing Pat Dugan, a former judge running as a Republican to challenge Krasner again after losing in the primary. Pennsylvania voters will also decide whether to retain three Supreme Court justices.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

New Jersey

New Jersey Governor

State Assembly

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia District Attorney

Philadelphia Controller

Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court Judge

Pennsylvania Retention for Commonwealth Court: Michael Wojcik



Pennsylvania Supreme Court:

Retain Christine Donohue

Retain David Wecht

Retain Kevin Dougherty

Superior Court:

Pennsylvania Superior Court Judge

Pennsylvania Retention for Superior Court: Alice Dubow







