From Mayor Adams to Gov. Hochul, key endorsements so far in the NYC mayoral election

The New York City mayoral election has captured the attention of not only the city but the country.

President Trump has repeatedly weighed in on the race, and the candidates have received high-profile endorsements from Congressional, state and city leaders.

As voters make up their minds between Democratic frontrunner Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, here's a look at where the endorsements stand heading into Election Day.

The list below appears in alphabetical order.

Andrew Cuomo

NYC Mayor Eric Adams sits with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the Knicks home opener following the final mayoral debate. Al Bello / Getty Images

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ended his reelection campaign early, but he is still hoping to have an impact on the race. Adams, who has been an outspoke critic of Mamdani, and is endorsing Cuomo to succeed him at City Hall.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg also came forward to endorse Cuomo in the Democratic primary in June, which he lost to Mamdani.

Former New York Gov. David Paterson had endorsed Cuomo in the primary, as well, but later changed his endorsement to Adams for the general election. Paterson has not addressed his endorsement since Adams ended his campaign.

Also back in the primary, state Sen. Jessica Ramos suddenly left the race and urged her supporters to vote for Cuomo instead.

Here is a look at some of Cuomo's latest endorsements going into the general election:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

Jim Walden, former independent candidate

Teamsters Local 237 municipal union, Teamsters Joint Council 16

NYC Coalition of the International Union of Operating Engineers

IBEW Local 3 electricians union

NYS Italian American PAC

NYC Deputy Sheriffs' Benevolent Association

Asian Wave Alliance

Parent Leaders for Accelerated Curriculum and Education (PLACE NYC)

Dozens of faith leaders citywide

Zohran Mamdani

Sen. Bernie Sanders and Zohran Mamdani appear together as part of Sanders' "Fighting Oligarchy" tour in Brooklyn. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Mamdani earned key endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the primary and was cross-endorsed by many of his fellow Democratic candidates.

His campaign has continued to pick up support, including from Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and leaders of both the state Senate and Assembly.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jerry Nadler, Nydia Velázquez, Adriano Espaillat, Pat Ryan and Yvette Clarke

N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio

N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James and State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and City Comptroller Brad Lander

N.Y. State Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie

NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who ran against Mamdani in the primary

Various other state senators and assemblymembers, city councilmembers and the Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan and Queens borough presidents

DC 37 municipal union

UFT teachers union

32BJ service workers union and the 1199 SEIU health care workers union

New York State Nurses Association, the NYC Central Labor Council and the Hotel & Gaming Trades Council

Working Families Party, Democratic Socialists of America and the New York Immigration Coalition

Curtis Sliwa

Sliwa is being backed by fellow Republican Reps. Elise Stefanik and Mike Lawler, as well as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also endorsed his 2021 run for mayor, which he lost to Adams.

Reps. Elise Stefanik & Mike Lawler

Former N.Y. Gov. George Pataki

Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani

City Council Minority Caucus

Queens, Bronx, Kings, Staten Island, Manhattan and Rockland County Republican parties

Early voting in the general election starts Oct. 25, leading up to Election Day on Nov. 4.