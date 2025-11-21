Watch CBS News
Recipe: Cranberry Chutney

From New York Times Cooking: This chunky and bright, cardamom-scented, honey-sweetened chutney is loaded with fresh cranberries, green apple and dried apricots. The best part? It comes together in under a half hour.

Cranberry Chutney. Linda Xiao for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini

Cranberry Chutney
By Florence Fabricant

Total time: 25 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 8 to 10 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup orange juice
  • 12 ounces fresh cranberries
  • 1 juice orange, pitted and finely chopped (skin and all)
  • 1 tart apple, cored and chopped
  • 12 dried apricots, chopped
  • 1¼ cups honey, approximately
  • ½ teaspoon ground cardamom

Instructions: 

  1. Place orange juice, cranberries and chopped orange in a saucepan, bring to a boil and cook over medium heat until berries begin to pop.
  2. Add the remaining ingredients and cook about 10 minutes, until thick. Adjust sweetness if desired.

     
Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!

