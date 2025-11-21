Recipe: Cranberry Chutney
From New York Times Cooking: This chunky and bright, cardamom-scented, honey-sweetened chutney is loaded with fresh cranberries, green apple and dried apricots. The best part? It comes together in under a half hour.
Cranberry Chutney
By Florence Fabricant
Total time: 25 minutes
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 8 to 10 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 cup orange juice
- 12 ounces fresh cranberries
- 1 juice orange, pitted and finely chopped (skin and all)
- 1 tart apple, cored and chopped
- 12 dried apricots, chopped
- 1¼ cups honey, approximately
- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
Instructions:
- Place orange juice, cranberries and chopped orange in a saucepan, bring to a boil and cook over medium heat until berries begin to pop.
- Add the remaining ingredients and cook about 10 minutes, until thick. Adjust sweetness if desired.
Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.
