Recipe: Roasted Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole

From New York Times Cooking: If you're the kind of person who likes some crispy with your creamy, this is the green bean casserole for you.

Forget the old-school canned soup: This version uses a homemade base with hen of the woods mushrooms, though any kind of mushroom you like — oyster, cremini, even button — will work. Whether you make it for a crowd or for just a few people, everyone will be coming back for seconds.

Roasted Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole. Christopher Simpson for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews

Roasted Mushroom and Green Bean Casserole

By Millie Peartree

Total time: 45 minutes

Yield: 10 to 12 servings

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

2½ pounds haricots verts or French green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pound hen of the woods mushrooms (or cremini, oyster or other mushroom), cut into bite-size pieces

2 large shallots, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced into half-moons

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 quart heavy cream or half-and-half

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

½ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon chicken base concentrate (or ½ bouillon cube)

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1¾ cups shredded or grated Parmesan

1 cup panko bread crumbs

2 cups store-bought or homemade fried shallots or onions

Instructions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13 baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. On a rimmed sheet pan lined with parchment paper, toss together green beans, mushrooms, sliced shallots, garlic and olive oil; season with salt and pepper to taste then spread evenly on the pan. Roast until the vegetables brown in spots and soften, about 30 minutes, tossing halfway through. (Alternatively, if you want the green beans extra soft, set them on an unlined sheet pan, add 3 tablespoons water, cover with aluminum foil, and cook until the vegetables are slightly firmer than you want in the end result, about 30 to 45 minutes.) Meanwhile, in a large saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter, then add the flour. Cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, whisking constantly until it comes together and begins to turn golden in color. Add heavy cream and whisk until it starts to thicken, 6 to 8 minutes. Add the Cajun seasoning, onion and garlic powders, chicken base, nutmeg and ½ teaspoon pepper. Whisk to combine, then add 1½ cups Parmesan until melted. Taste and adjust seasonings. When the green beans are cooked, add them to the saucepan, and toss to coat until mixture is thoroughly heated. Transfer green bean mixture to the baking dish. In a medium bowl, combine bread crumbs, fried shallots and the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan. Spread evenly over the top of the casserole. Set the broiler to high, and broil until brown and bubbly (don't walk away!), about 1 to 2 minutes. Serve hot.



Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.

