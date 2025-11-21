Real Pickles, a co-op in Greenfield, Massachusetts, that produces a wide variety of sauerkraut, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a comfort food recipe.

Grilled Cheese with Cheddar, Apple, & Sauerkraut

from Real Pickles

Makes 3 sandwiches

Ingredients:

1 tart apple (such as Granny Smith), sliced thinly

1/2 cup Organic Sauerkraut, drained

1/4 pound sliced cheddar cheese

6 slices sourdough bread

Butter for the skillet

Instructions:

Heat skillet with butter. Make three sandwiches with cheese, apple and sauerkraut. Grill each sandwich over medium heat until golden brown. Flip and grill the other side, adding butter to the skillet as needed. Experiment by substituting with Organic Garlic Kraut, Organic Turmeric Kraut, Organic Kimchi or Organic Red Cabbage.



For more info:

