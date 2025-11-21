Recipe: Chickpeas With Boletus Mushrooms, from Madrid's Casa Pedro

Casa Pedro has been operating in Madrid, Spain, since the 18th century, and has been in the same family for at least 10 generations. They offer "Sunday Morning" viewers the recipe for one of this timeless restaurant's specialties.

Chickpeas With Boletus Mushrooms, from Casa Pedro, Madrid, Spain. Casa Pedro

Chickpeas With Boletus Mushrooms (Garbonzos con Boletus)

From Case Pedro, Madrid

Serves 6

Ingredients:

1 kg (2.2 pounds) dried chickpeas

2 onions

3 garlic cloves

1 green pepper

1 ham bone

2 kg (2.2 pounds) boletus mushrooms

2 homemade chorizos

200 grams (7 ounces) diced ham

2 Asturian blood sausages

1 chili pepper

Flour

Paprika

Instructions:

The day before, soak the chickpeas in water. Put water in a pot to boil. When the water is boiling, add the chickpeas, onion, pepper, ham bone, and garlic cloves. Let simmer for two hours over low heat. For the mushrooms, make a sauté with onion, garlic, and chili. Then add the chorizo and ham, followed by the sliced mushrooms, and finally the blood sausages. In another pan, prepare a sauté of garlic, paprika, and flour to add to the chickpeas. Lastly, combine all the ingredients and let everything cook together for about ten minutes.



