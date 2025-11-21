Recipe: Falafel-Inspired Cauliflower Pita Sandwiches

Real Pickles, a co-op in Greenfield, Massachusetts, that produces a wide variety of sauerkraut, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a sandwich using sauerkraut or kimchi.

Falafel-Inspired Cauliflower Pita Sandwiches, from Real Pickles. Real Pickles

Falafel-Inspired Cauliflower Pita Sandwiches

from Real Pickles

Makes 4-6 plant-based pocket sandwiches

Ingredients:

2 lbs cauliflower or one small head

1 Tbsp Real Pickles Organic Dill Pickles brine

4 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

3-4 cloves garlic

2 scallions, sliced

1 tsp sesame seeds

¼ cup finely chopped parsley

¾ tsp salt

Juice of one lemon, about 4 Tbsp juice

3 Tbsp tahini

5 oz container 2% fat Greek yogurt

2-4 pita breads, depending on size

2 Persian cucumbers

2 Roma tomatoes, sliced

1 butterhead lettuce

Real Pickles Organic Kimchi, Real Pickles Organic Sauerkraut or Real Pickles Organic Garlic Kraut

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Cut the cauliflower into 1 ½" florets and place them on a parchment lined baking tray. Drizzle 2 Tbsp of extra virgin olive oil and brine over the cauliflower florets. Using your hands, make sure to coat florets evenly and finish by arranging them in a single layer. Place the tray in the oven and roast the cauliflower for 20 minutes.

While the cauliflower is roasting:

Prepare the seasoning mix: In a large bowl, combine cumin seeds, 2 to 3 minced garlic cloves, 2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil, scallions, sesame seeds, chopped parsley, ½ tsp salt, and 2 Tbsp lemon juice. When the cauliflower is roasted, place it in the seasoning mix bowl, mixing well. Prepare the sauce: In a medium sized bowl, add the tahini, 1 garlic clove (smashed and minced), 2 Tbsp lemon juice, Greek yogurt, 2 Tbsp water and ¼ tsp salt. Use a whisk to mix everything together. If desired, finely chop ½ of a Persian cucumber and add that to the sauce. When the cauliflower and sauce are ready, cut the pita breads in half and fill with lettuce, sliced cucumber, tomatoes, roasted cauliflower, and your favorite Real Pickles ferment. Top with sauce and enjoy!



For more info:

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!