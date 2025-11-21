Recipe: Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cauliflower

The Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen offers "Sunday Morning" viewers their recipe for a classic comfort food – mashed potatoes – with an added veggie and lots of garlic.

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cauliflower. Mike Garten | Good Housekeeping

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Cauliflower

By the Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen

Makes 10 servings

Prep Time: 15 mins

Total Time: 1 hr 45 mins

Ingredients:

1 head garlic

1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 lb. golden potatoes, peeled and cut into 1" chunks

1 medium head cauliflower (about 2 lbs.) cut into large florets

2/3 cup half-and-half

6 Tbsp. butter

Snipped chives, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Cut off top third of garlic head. Place garlic head and top in sheet of foil; drizzle cut sides with oil. Reassemble head; wrap in foil, crimping and sealing tightly. Place on small baking sheet. Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 10 minutes or until deep golden brown and very soft. Remove from oven; cool completely. While garlic cools, in 7- to 8-quart saucepot, place potatoes with enough water to cover by 2" and 1 tablespoon salt. Partially cover and heat to boiling on high. Reduce heat; simmer 10 minutes. Add cauliflower; heat to boiling again, then reduce heat. Simmer 20 minutes or until cauliflower and potatoes are very tender. Drain well. Meanwhile, in small microwave-safe bowl, microwave half-and-half and butter on High 30 seconds or until butter has melted; squeeze roasted garlic cloves from skins into mixture. Mash potatoes and cauliflower with half-and-half mixture and 1/2 teaspoon salt until smooth. Garnish with chives. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories 175; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 19g; Total Fat 10g; Saturated Fat 6g; Dietary Fiber 2g; Sodium 255mg.



Reprinted by permission of Good Housekeeping magazine.

