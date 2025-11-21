Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie, from Poorhouse Pies

Poorhouse Pies, in Underhill, Vt., is home to 50 different kinds of pie, from sweet to savory. Owner Suzanne Tomlinson offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her take on a Chicken Pot Pie, which she called "one of my very favorite comfort foods. And it's probably because my mom used to make it with me.

"I remember the smell of her kitchen and her hands making it," she said. "And it connects me to her."

Chicken Pot Pie, from Poorhouse Pies in Underhill, Vermont. CBS News

Chicken Pot Pie

By Suzanne Tomlinson of Poorhouse Pies

Ingredients:

1 pound cooked diced chicken (small cubes, approximately 1/2 inch)

1 pound mirepoix (1/3 each onion, celery and carrot)

8 oz. potato cubed 1/2 inch diced

8 oz. frozen peas

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup butter

1 tsp chicken stock (all dripping from cooked chicken plus 1/3 cup water)

1 tsp fresh minced garlic

1 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp thyme

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp rosemary

1/2 tsp sage ground

Instructions:

Salt and pepper chicken and roast in the oven until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove, drain and save drippings, cool, cut into small 1/4 inch pieces. In a deep pot, saute all of the veggies, except the peas, with the butter. When the veggies are just getting tender but still firm, add the flour and stir constantly over medium heat for 3 minutes. Add the chicken stock and stir in all of the spices. Stir over medium high heat until gravy thickens. Add all of the chicken and mix well. Remove from heat and add the frozen peas. Use homemade prepared pie crust and spoon filling into the bottom crust. Slice a slit into the top crust and lay it over the pie. Crimp the edges of the two pie crusts together. Egg wash the top of the pie crust and bake in an oven for 30 min at 375 degrees or until the top is golden and the filling is hot and bubbling.

For more info:

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!