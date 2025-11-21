Recipe: Dr. Uma's Cherry Calm Smoothie

In her book, "Calm Your Mind With Food," nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo presents a guide to relieving anxiety through diet. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a recipe for her beverage of choice: a Cherry Calm Smoothie. She writes:

"Whether you're traveling or just need a morning after pick-me-up, this perfect smoothie is a must for the holidays – allowing you to feel happy and calm while nourishing your brain and body.

"With a balance of low-glycemic-index carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber and protein, this chocolate and cherry protein smoothie makes for an excellent on-the-go breakfast that will keep you full and focused throughout your morning.

"For added protein and fiber, add a tablespoon of chia, flax, or hemp seeds."

Cherry Calm Smoothie

By Uma Naidoo, MD

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

1 scoop protein powder of choice

2 tsps. unsweetened cacao powder

½ tsp. cinnamon powder

1 tbsp. raw nut butter

1 ½ cups spinach

8 ounces hemp milk, or milk of choice

Instructions:

Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Cheers to nourishing your neurons!



From "Calm Your Mind With Food" by Uma Naidoo, MD. Copyright © 2023 by Uma Naidoo. used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint t of Little, Brown and Company, New York, N.Y. All rights reserved.

