Recipe: Dr. Uma's Cherry Calm Smoothie

In her book, "Calm Your Mind With Food," nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo presents a guide to relieving anxiety through diet. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a recipe for her beverage of choice: a Cherry Calm Smoothie. She writes:

"Whether you're traveling or just need a morning after pick-me-up, this perfect smoothie is a must for the holidays – allowing you to feel happy and calm while nourishing your brain and body.

"With a balance of low-glycemic-index carbohydrates, healthy fats, fiber and protein, this chocolate and cherry protein smoothie makes for an excellent on-the-go breakfast that will keep you full and focused throughout your morning. 

"For added protein and fiber, add a tablespoon of chia, flax, or hemp seeds."

Cherry Calm Smoothie
By Uma Naidoo, MD
Serves 1

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted
  • 1 scoop protein powder of choice
  • 2 tsps. unsweetened cacao powder
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon powder
  • 1 tbsp. raw nut butter
  • 1 ½ cups spinach
  • 8 ounces hemp milk, or milk of choice

Instructions: 

Blend all the ingredients in a blender until smooth. Cheers to nourishing your neurons!

      
From "Calm Your Mind With Food" by Uma Naidoo, MD. Copyright © 2023 by Uma Naidoo. used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint t of Little, Brown and Company, New York, N.Y. All rights reserved.   

For more info: 

