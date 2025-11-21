Recipe: Haddock Hash, from the Villager Cafe

This breakfast dish comes to us from chef Tim Purdy of the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. He writes:

"Seafood is abundant in Maine meals, and breakfast is no exception. This quick and easy hash showcases a classic and inexpensive seafood staple, haddock. It's healthy, light and nourishing with a taste of the coast. Throw a fried egg on top for an extra-hearty start to the day."

Haddock Hash

By Chef Tim Purdy

Serves 1-2

Ingredients:

Olive oil to lightly coat

½ pound sliced potatoes

¼ cup chopped onions or shallots

¼ cup chopped zucchini

3 ounces haddock

Salt and pepper, to taste

Fresh thyme, to taste

Instructions:

Heat a frying pan on medium-high and add the olive oil. Sautee the potato, onions or shallots, and zucchini together until cooked, approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Once the onions are browned and the zucchini softened, add the haddock. Cover and cook until the fish is fully cooked to your liking, 5 to 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper and thyme to taste before serving.



For more info:

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!