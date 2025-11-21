Recipe: Haddock Hash, from the Villager Cafe
This breakfast dish comes to us from chef Tim Purdy of the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. He writes:
"Seafood is abundant in Maine meals, and breakfast is no exception. This quick and easy hash showcases a classic and inexpensive seafood staple, haddock. It's healthy, light and nourishing with a taste of the coast. Throw a fried egg on top for an extra-hearty start to the day."
Haddock Hash
By Chef Tim Purdy
Serves 1-2
Ingredients:
- Olive oil to lightly coat
- ½ pound sliced potatoes
- ¼ cup chopped onions or shallots
- ¼ cup chopped zucchini
- 3 ounces haddock
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Fresh thyme, to taste
Instructions:
- Heat a frying pan on medium-high and add the olive oil. Sautee the potato, onions or shallots, and zucchini together until cooked, approximately 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Once the onions are browned and the zucchini softened, add the haddock. Cover and cook until the fish is fully cooked to your liking, 5 to 10 minutes. Add salt and pepper and thyme to taste before serving.
For more info:
- The Villager Cafe, Camden, Me.
Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!