Recipe: Dr. Uma's Healthy-ish Mac & Cheese

In her book, "Calm Your Mind With Food," nutritional psychiatrist Dr. Uma Naidoo presents a guide to relieving anxiety through diet. She offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a variation on a classic comfort food. She writes:

"Mac and cheese is a comfort food for many; the concept here is to enjoy a healthier version using nutrition science.

"My version of this classic replaces most of the cheese with a cauliflower puree for the fiber and antioxidant goodness. Cooking the past ahead and cooling it fully before combining it into the dish helps reduce glycemic index."

Dr. Uma Naidoo's Healthy-ish Mac & Cheese. CBS News

Healthy-ish Mac & Cheese

By Uma Naidoo, MD

Serves 6

Time: 45 mins.

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups macaroni

2 cups frozen cauliflower florets

1 ½ cups almond milk (or milk of choice)

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

2 tbsp. nutritional yeast

1 clove garlic, chopped

1 tsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

Instructions:

For the pasta:

At least an hour before making the dish, boil salted water in a medium pot and cook the macaroni per the instructions on the box. This will yield roughly 3 cups cooked macaroni. Drain and cool in the fridge. Macaroni can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

For the Mac and Cheese:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Place the cauliflower in a medium glass bowl and steam in the microwave for 2-5 minutes, or until soft and tender.

Add the cauliflower and milk to a food processor or blender and blend until smooth (if it's too thick, like a paste, add more milk until it has the consistency of a sauce).

Pour the mixture into a medium saucepan and bring to a simmer over low heat. Add the salt, pepper, nutritional yeast, garlic, and herbs, stirring gently. Simmer for 5 minutes.

Add the cooled macaroni to the warm sauce. Gently mix in the Parmesan cheese and olive oil. Pour the mixture into a 9-by-9-inch square baking dish. Sprinkle with the cheddar cheese.

Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the top is golden and bubbling.

From "Calm Your Mind With Food" by Uma Naidoo, MD. Copyright © 2023 by Uma Naidoo. used with permission of Little, Brown Spark, an imprint t of Little, Brown and Company, New York, N.Y. All rights reserved.



