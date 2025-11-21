Recipe: Marissa Mullen's Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter

Marissa Mullen, founder of That Cheese Plate, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tips for a great appetizer spread.

In her forthcoming book "I'll Bring the Apps: Bites, Bowls, Boards & Beverages" (to be published next March by Union Square & Co.), Mullen writes:

"Appetizers are a simple reminder that the best moments often begin with small gestures, and they're arguably the best part of any meal.

"A great appetizer spread creates a memorable first impression. The dishes act as a warm welcome and an invitation to sit back, relax, and stay awhile."



Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter

By Marissa Mullen

Serves 6-8

Every year when the holidays roll around, I'm on cheese plate duty, obviously. While I've made plenty of wreath and tree-shaped boards over the years, nothing beats a simple antipasto spread loaded with Italian cheeses and marinated veggies. This one combines the sharpness of Pecorino Romano with smooth, fresh mozzarella. Marinated mushrooms and artichokes take you straight to an Italian deli, and the quick-pickled carrots add a nice, crunchy bite. Spicy soppressata, pepperoni, and olive tapenade bring in a salty richness. It's a timeless classic.

Build the board using my signature "Cheese By Numbers" method, in the following order:

1. Cheese



6 ounces Pecorino Romano, roughly cubed

6 ounces marinated ciliegine mozzarella balls



2. Meat



16 thin slices spicy soppressata

10 thin slices pepperoni



3. Produce



½ cup marinated mushrooms

¼ cup roasted red peppers

10 marinated artichoke hearts

10 pimiento-stuffed olives

¼ cup pickled carrots (homemade or store-bought)

Steps 1-3 of building Marissa Mullen's Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter. Photography by Nico Schinco

4. Crunch

1 baguette, torn into pieces



5. Dip

Olive tapenade (homemade or store-bought)



6. Garnish

Fresh thyme leaves

Fresh rosemary sprigs

Steps 4-6 of building Marissa Mullen's Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter. Photography by Nico Schinco

From "I'll Bring the Apps: Bites, Bowls, Boards & Beverages" by Marissa Mullen. © 2026 by Marissa Mullen. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. Photography by Nico Schinco. Reprinted with permission.



