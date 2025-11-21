Recipe: Marissa Mullen's Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter
Marissa Mullen, founder of That Cheese Plate, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers her tips for a great appetizer spread.
In her forthcoming book "I'll Bring the Apps: Bites, Bowls, Boards & Beverages" (to be published next March by Union Square & Co.), Mullen writes:
"Appetizers are a simple reminder that the best moments often begin with small gestures, and they're arguably the best part of any meal.
"A great appetizer spread creates a memorable first impression. The dishes act as a warm welcome and an invitation to sit back, relax, and stay awhile."
Winter Holiday Antipasto Platter
By Marissa Mullen
Serves 6-8
Every year when the holidays roll around, I'm on cheese plate duty, obviously. While I've made plenty of wreath and tree-shaped boards over the years, nothing beats a simple antipasto spread loaded with Italian cheeses and marinated veggies. This one combines the sharpness of Pecorino Romano with smooth, fresh mozzarella. Marinated mushrooms and artichokes take you straight to an Italian deli, and the quick-pickled carrots add a nice, crunchy bite. Spicy soppressata, pepperoni, and olive tapenade bring in a salty richness. It's a timeless classic.
Build the board using my signature "Cheese By Numbers" method, in the following order:
1. Cheese
- 6 ounces Pecorino Romano, roughly cubed
- 6 ounces marinated ciliegine mozzarella balls
2. Meat
- 16 thin slices spicy soppressata
- 10 thin slices pepperoni
3. Produce
- ½ cup marinated mushrooms
- ¼ cup roasted red peppers
- 10 marinated artichoke hearts
- 10 pimiento-stuffed olives
- ¼ cup pickled carrots (homemade or store-bought)
4. Crunch
- 1 baguette, torn into pieces
5. Dip
- Olive tapenade (homemade or store-bought)
6. Garnish
- Fresh thyme leaves
- Fresh rosemary sprigs
From "I'll Bring the Apps: Bites, Bowls, Boards & Beverages" by Marissa Mullen. © 2026 by Marissa Mullen. Published by Union Square & Co., an imprint of Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group. Photography by Nico Schinco. Reprinted with permission.
For more info:
- "I'll Bring the Apps: Bites, Bowls, Boards & Beverages" by Marissa Mullen (Union Square & Co.), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available March 3, 2026 via Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Bookshop.org
- Marissa Mullen (thatcheeseplate) on Instagram
- That Cheese Plate
