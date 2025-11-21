Recipe: Air Fryer Turkey Breast with Gravy

The Good Housekeeping Test Kitchen offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a classic centerpiece for the holidays, prepared with an air fryer.

Air Fryer Turkey Breast with Gravy. Mike Garten | Good Housekeeping

Air Fryer Turkey Breast with Gravy

By Tina Martinez

Makes 8 servings

Total Time: 2 hrs

Ingredients:

2 2 1/4-lb. boneless skin-on turkey breasts

4 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

1 Tbsp. pure maple syrup

1 tsp. ground cumin

1/2 tsp. ground coriander

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

1/8 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 lb. large carrots (about 4), cut into 2-inch pieces

4 ribs celery (about 12 oz.), cut into 2-inch pieces

2 medium onions (about 12 oz.), each cut into 6 wedges

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

1 Tbsp. turkey bouillon base (we used Better Than Bouillon)

Instructions:

Let 1 turkey breast sit at room temperature 30 minutes. In small bowl, whisk together butter, maple syrup, cumin, coriander, paprika, and cinnamon. In large bowl, toss carrots, celery, and onions with oil and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Heat air fryer to 350°F. Season first turkey breast with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Brush all over with half of butter mixture (about 2 1/2 tablespoon) and tie with kitchen twine. Place in air fryer, skin side down, and scatter half each of carrots, celery, and onions around; air-fry 30 minutes. Flip skin side up and air-fry until internal temp reaches 165°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to cutting board and let rest at least 20 minutes before slicing. Transfer cooked vegetables to blender and drippings to 4-cup liquid measuring cup; set aside. Meanwhile, let second turkey breast sit at room temperature. In last 5 minutes of cooking first turkey breast, season second breast with 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper, brush with remaining butter mixture (microwave for a few seconds to remelt), and repeat trussing and air-frying with remaining vegetables. Transfer second batch of cooked vegetables to blender with first batch. Add drippings to same measuring cup; skim off any fat (you should have 2 to 6 tablespoons drippings total). Add enough water to equal 3 cups liquid total. Add to blender along with bouillon base and puree until smooth, adding more water if needed. Season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Warm gravy if needed and serve with sliced turkey

Nutritional Information (per serving):

Calories 175; Protein 3g; Carbohydrate 19g; Total Fat 10g; Saturated Fat 6g; Dietary Fiber 2g; Sodium 255mg.



Reprinted by permission of Good Housekeeping magazine.

