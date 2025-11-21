Recipe: Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote

This breakfast dish comes to us from chef Tim Purdy of the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. He writes:

"Nothing tops blueberry pancakes on a lazy weekend morning. These pancakes are fluffy and decadent, punctuated with sweet Maine blueberries and smothered with a velvety blueberry compote. Smear with melted butter, and don't skimp on the Maine maple syrup!"

Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote, from the Villager Cafe in Camden, Me. CBS News

Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote

By Chef Tim Purdy

Serves 2-4 (depending on appetites!)

Ingredients:

2 cups flour

¼ cup sugar

½ tablespoon salt

2 cups whole milk

¼ cup butter, melted

4 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 large egg, whisked

Butter, for cooking

1 cup frozen Maine blueberries

Instructions:

Mix the flour, sugar, salt, milk, melted butter, vanilla extract and egg in a large bowl until just incorporated. Do not overmix. Heat a skillet or pan over medium heat and add a nub of butter. Pour ⅓ or 1/2-cup scoops of batter on the cooking surface. Cook until you see bubbles around the edge of the pancake. Add the desired amount of blueberries directly to the pancake. Add a touch more batter to coat the blueberries. Flip and cook an additional few minutes until the center of the pancake is cooked through. Serve immediately with butter and maple syrup and compote on top or on the side for dipping.

Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote

Makes a large jarful that can keep for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.

Ingredients:

2 cups frozen Maine blueberries

½ cup sugar

1 to 2 tablespoons cornstarch, as needed

Instructions:

In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the frozen blueberries in 1 cup of water until the blueberries are cooked down, approximately 5 to 10 minutes. Add ½ cup sugar and continue cooking and stirring for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Add a slurry of cornstarch and stir to incorporate. Cook an additional few minutes until it has thickened and then remove from heat. Serve warm or cold.



For more info:

