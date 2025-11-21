Recipe: Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote
This breakfast dish comes to us from chef Tim Purdy of the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. He writes:
"Nothing tops blueberry pancakes on a lazy weekend morning. These pancakes are fluffy and decadent, punctuated with sweet Maine blueberries and smothered with a velvety blueberry compote. Smear with melted butter, and don't skimp on the Maine maple syrup!"
Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote
By Chef Tim Purdy
Serves 2-4 (depending on appetites!)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups flour
- ¼ cup sugar
- ½ tablespoon salt
- 2 cups whole milk
- ¼ cup butter, melted
- 4 tablespoons vanilla extract
- 1 large egg, whisked
- Butter, for cooking
- 1 cup frozen Maine blueberries
Instructions:
- Mix the flour, sugar, salt, milk, melted butter, vanilla extract and egg in a large bowl until just incorporated. Do not overmix.
- Heat a skillet or pan over medium heat and add a nub of butter. Pour ⅓ or 1/2-cup scoops of batter on the cooking surface. Cook until you see bubbles around the edge of the pancake.
- Add the desired amount of blueberries directly to the pancake. Add a touch more batter to coat the blueberries. Flip and cook an additional few minutes until the center of the pancake is cooked through.
- Serve immediately with butter and maple syrup and compote on top or on the side for dipping.
Maine Blueberry Pancakes with Blueberry Compote
Makes a large jarful that can keep for up to 5 days in the refrigerator.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups frozen Maine blueberries
- ½ cup sugar
- 1 to 2 tablespoons cornstarch, as needed
Instructions:
- In a saucepan over medium heat, cook the frozen blueberries in 1 cup of water until the blueberries are cooked down, approximately 5 to 10 minutes.
- Add ½ cup sugar and continue cooking and stirring for an additional 3 to 5 minutes. Add a slurry of cornstarch and stir to incorporate.
- Cook an additional few minutes until it has thickened and then remove from heat. Serve warm or cold.
For more info:
- The Villager Cafe, Camden, Me.
