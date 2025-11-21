Recipe: Fall Salad With Apples, Cheddar and Crispy Sage

From New York Times Cooking: Bubbling sage leaves in olive oil until sizzling provides crisp thrills in this simple, flavorful combination of salty cheese and sweet apples, while the resulting sage-scented oil melds with honey and lemon to create a herbaceous dressing. Mild, leafy butter lettuce helps tie it all together, but slightly bitter chicories like frisée, escarole or endive would work well, too.

This salad makes a fun sidekick for main proteins like Buttermilk-Brined Roast Chicken, Porchetta Pork Chops or store-bought sausages or rotisserie chicken.

Fall Salad With Apples, Cheddar and Crispy Sage. Armando Rafael for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Monica Pierini. Prop Stylist: Carla Gonzalez-Hart

Fall Salad With Apples, Cheddar and Crispy Sage

By Christian Reynoso

Total time: 24 mins.

Yield: 4 to 6 servings

Ingredients:

¼ cup olive oil

25 medium to large sage leaves

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and pepper

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

⅓ cup lemon juice (from 2 to 3 lemons)

1 medium shallot, finely chopped (about ¼ cup)

1 pound sweet and crisp apples (such as Honeycrisp or Cripps Pink, 2 to 3 medium)

6 ounces aged white Cheddar, chopped or sliced into bite-size pieces

¼ cup chopped parsley

2 small or medium heads butter lettuce, leaves torn (about 6 loosely packed cups)

Instructions:

Heat the olive oil in a small saucepan or pot over medium until the oil is hot enough to make a sample sage leave sizzle immediately, about 3 minutes. Working in batches, place the sage leaves in the hot oil, moving them with a fork or spoon to help them fry evenly, and cook until the oil stops bubbling and leaves crisp up, about 1 minute. Transfer the sage leaves to a paper-towel-lined plate and season with salt and pepper; repeat with remaining sage leaves. Remove the saucepan from the heat then stir in the honey and Dijon mustard until combined; set aside to cool. Mix the lemon juice and shallot together in a large bowl. Slice the apples into ¼-inch wedges, toss with the shallot and lemon juice and season with ½ teaspoon salt. Add the Cheddar and parsley and toss to coat. Once the sage-honey oil has cooled until just warm, pour into the bowl with the apples and Cheddar, toss well to coat. Gently fold in the lettuce. The Cheddar and apples will be pesky and fall to the bottom of the bowl, but scoop as much as you can to arrange them on top of the lettuce. Top with whole or crushed sage leaves and serve immediately.



Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!