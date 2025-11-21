Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash With Brown Butter Vinaigrette

From New York Times Cooking: This roasted butternut squash is every bit as caramelized as you'd want it to be, without the prep work that's usually involved.

First, it's cooked without being peeled: The skin is a crisp counterpart to the jammy interior. (If you do want to get rid of the peel, it tears away easily after roasting.) Then, it's dressed with a vinaigrette made with brown butter, vinegar and dried chile. Mint is added for freshness and flaky salt for crunch, and you could also throw on some cheese — Parmesan, Gruyère, ricotta — for more richness.

Serve the squash over sturdy salad greens, or add nuts or pepitas to the browning butter for more texture.

Roasted Butternut Squash With Brown Butter Vinaigrette. Romulo Yanes for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Vivian Lui

Roasted Butternut Squash With Brown Butter Vinaigrette

By Ali Slagle

Total time: 40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1 large butternut squash (3 to 4 pounds)

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar, plus more as needed

¼ teaspoon red-pepper flakes, plus more as needed

½ cup fresh mint leaves (optional)

Flaky salt

Instructions:

Arrange a rack at the bottom of the oven and heat to 425 degrees. Slice the squash ½-inch-thick crosswise. (No need to peel.) Cut slices in half, if desired, to make half moons. Remove the seeds from the squash with a spoon and discard. On a rimmed baking sheet, toss the squash with the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Spread in an even layer and roast on the bottom rack until browned, 20 to 25 minutes. Flip and roast until tender, another 5 to 10 minutes. After you flip the squash, make the brown butter: Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium. Cook, swirling occasionally, until the foam subsides, the milk solids turn golden-brown and it smells nutty, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat and add the vinegar and red-pepper flakes. Season with salt and pepper and set aside on the stovetop until the squash is ready. (The heat from the oven keeps the butter from hardening.) Dip a piece of squash into the vinaigrette, try it, and adjust vinegar, salt and red-pepper flakes to taste. Spoon the vinaigrette over the squash and top with mint leaves, if using, and flaky salt.



Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.

Check out more recipes from the "Sunday Morning" 2025 Food Issue Recipe Index!