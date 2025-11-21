Recipe: Mulled Cider

From New York Times Cooking: A far cry from often overly sweet, heavily scented mulled ciders, this contemporary version combines apple cider with cardamom, coriander, black pepper, cloves, star anise and fresh ginger.

The optional (but highly recommended) addition of pineapple juice introduces tropical, fruity notes, while fresh lemon juice and a small pinch of salt help temper the apple cider's inherent sweetness.

If you prefer your mulled cider spiked, add a splash of whiskey, Calvados, rum, Cognac or amaro to individual mugs.

Mulled Cider. Christopher Testani for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Simon Andrews

Mulled Cider

By Rebekah Peppler

Total time: 50 mins.

Prep time: 5 mins.

Cook time: About 1 hour

Yield: About 7 cups (about 8 to 10 servings)

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

2 teaspoons whole black peppercorns

1 teaspoon whole coriander seeds

6 whole cloves

2 whole star anise pods

8 cups/½ gallon quality apple cider, preferably unfiltered

¼ cup/2 ounces pineapple juice (optional)

1 (3-inch) piece fresh ginger, sliced into ½-inch pieces

Peel of 1 lemon

2 bay leaves

Pinch of flaky sea salt

2 tablespoons/1 ounce fresh lemon juice

Instructions:

In a large Dutch oven or pot set over medium-high heat, add the crushed cardamom pods, peppercorns, coriander seeds, cloves and star anise. Toast, stirring frequently, until the spices are fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the apple cider, pineapple juice (if using), ginger, lemon peel, bay leaves and salt to the pan. Bring to a simmer, then adjust the heat to low and continue to gently simmer for 30 to 40 minutes. Strain the mulled cider through a fine-mesh sieve, discarding the solids and return to the pan. Stir in the lemon juice; serve warm.



Recipe courtesy of The New York Times. Reprinted with permission. For more menu suggestions be sure to visit New York Times Cooking.

