Recipe: Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, from The Villager Cafe

This classic combination comes to us from chef Tim Purdy of the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. He writes:

"This is one of the most popular dishes at the Villager Cafe. It's classic comfort food and makes for a cozy lunch any time of year. The grilled cheese is highly customizable, so experiment with cheese of your choice, or throw on some carmelized onions or a fresh tomato in season."

Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup, from the Villager Cafe in Camden, Maine. The Villager Cafe

Grilled Cheese

By Chef Tim Purdy

Serves 1

Ingredients:

Butter, for toasting

Two slices hearty white bread

2 slices cheddar cheese

2 slices American cheese

Instructions:

Melt a sizeable nub of butter in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Put the slices of bread on the pan, moving them around to coat the outsides with the melted butter. Add the slices of cheese and let melt slightly before creating the sandwich. Smoosh together and brown both sides in the butter until perfectly browned and toasted.



Tomato Soup

By Chef Tim Purdy

Serves 4

Ingredients:

Olive oil for sauteing

1/2 cup chopped white onions

1 clove garlic, minced

2 (27-ounce) cans whole tomato

Fresh basil, chopped, to taste

1/2 cup heavy cream

¼ of a 16-ounce can V8

Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, add the olive oil and sauté the onions and garlic until softened. Add the tomato and a handful of chopped basil. Cook covered, stirring occasionally, for at least 10 minutes. Once cooked down, remove from heat and puree the sauce with an immersion blender or cool and put in a traditional blender. Once pureed, add the heavy cream and V8 and stir. Add salt and pepper to taste.



