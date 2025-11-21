Recipe: Warm Winter Salad

Real Pickles, a co-op in Greenfield, Massachusetts, that produces a wide variety of sauerkraut, offers "Sunday Morning" viewers a winter salad suggestion.

Warm Winter Salad. Real Pickles

Warm Winter Salad

from Real Pickles

Ingredients:

Beets, 3 cups diced (a little over a pound of beets)

Sweet potatoes, peeled, 3 cups diced (about 2 large sweet potatoes)

1 large bunch (or 2 small) Lacinato kale, de-stemmed, washed and very thinly sliced

1/2 cup pepitas (pumpkin seeds)

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

4 Tbsp of Real Pickles Organic Red Cabbage or Real Pickles Organic Beets

4 Tbsp of Real Pickles Organic Garlic Kraut or Real Pickles Organic Sauerkraut

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400°F. Lightly oil a large baking sheet. Cover half of the sheet with the cubed sweet potatoes and the other half with the cubed beets. Lightly drizzle the veggies with a little more olive oil and salt and pepper to taste. Place in the oven. Check after 15 minutes, stirring each side of the pan carefully to keep the veggies separated. Check every 15-20 minutes until a fork goes through them easily, 40-60 minutes. Remove sweet potatoes when finished and set aside until beets are ready.

While your roots roast:

Toast the seeds: Pour the sunflower and pumpkin seeds into a dry, medium sized pan over medium-high heat. Stir very frequently and don't walk away for long as seeds can burn quick. Keep stirring until you start to smell the toasty aroma, then pour the toasted seeds into a bowl and set aside. Prepare the kale: Lightly oil your seed-toasting pan on medium-high heat. When hot, fill the pan with thinly sliced kale. Stir as it wilts and add remainder of kale until it is all wilted (3-4 minutes). Turn the pan off and set aside.

Assemble your salad:

Once your roots are cooked, toss them together in a bowl with the toasted seeds and wilted kale. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add fermented vegetables to serving dish or serve with an assortment to add at the table. This salad is also beautiful served on a bed of fresh greens.



For more info:

