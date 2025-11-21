Recipe: Caramelized Shallot Gravy

From New York Times Cooking: Rather than counting on homemade stock for its flavor source, this vegan gravy highlights the sweetness of caramelized shallots, pairing them with soy sauce, balsamic vinegar and fresh herbs for a perfectly balanced gravy.

Though the process coaxes similar complexity from the allium, caramelizing shallots is a little different than caramelizing onions. To prevent the shallots from burning and becoming bitter as they cook, aim to deglaze them with water as soon as they reach a light golden-brown color rather than awaiting the rich, dark brown spots you'd aim for when caramelizing onions. Keep the gravy rustic and serve it as is, or go smooth and blend until creamy. Perfect for party planning, this gravy will last up to 5 days in the fridge.

Caramelized Shallot Gravy. Armando Rafael for The New York Times. Food Stylist: Samantha Seneviratne

Caramelized Shallot Gravy

By Carolina Gelen



Total time: 45 mins.

Prep time: 10 mins.

Cook time: 35 mins.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings (about 3½ cups)

Ingredients:

⅓ cup sunflower oil or avocado oil

1 pound shallots, thinly sliced

2 tablespoons cornstarch

3 fresh thyme sprigs

1 fresh rosemary sprig

2½ tablespoons soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

Salt and black pepper

Instructions:

Heat a medium pot over medium heat. Add the oil and shallots and cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 minutes. Add ⅓ cup of water to the shallots and scrape any browned bits on the bottom of the pan to release them into the liquid. Repeat after 5 minutes. Cook until the shallots caramelize, turning lightly golden with crispy edges. Sprinkle with the cornstarch and stir to coat. Add the thyme, rosemary, soy sauce, vinegar and sugar, plus 2½ cups water. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes over medium heat, stirring occasionally. Pluck out and discard the herb sprigs. Season the gravy to taste with salt and pepper. Serve as is or add the gravy to a blender and blend until smooth, if desired. (If blending the gravy hot, remove the center plug from the blender lid and cover lid with a kitchen towel before blending, to release the steam so it does not build too much pressure while blending.) Gravy will keep, refrigerated, for up to 5 days.



