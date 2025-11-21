Recipe: President James Garfield's favorite apple pie

Bennett Rea, who hosts the social media series "Cookin' With Congress," has examined a niche of culinary history: collecting and testing recipes of some of the favorite foods of America's presidents, first ladies, and other political figures, from the unusual (President James Garfield loved Squirrel Soup), to the decadent (President William Howard Taft consumed 8,200 calories a day, including a 12-oz. steak for breakfast).

"I had this idea to really have the firsthand experience of what it feels like to eat like them, and see what I discover," Rea to "Sunday Morning." "I feel like I've gotten to know each president over time now."

He shares with our viewers a recipe for apple pie – minus a top crust – that was a favorite of Garfield's.

Garfield Pie, as tested by Bennett Rea of "Cookin' With Congress." "Cookin' With Congress"

Garfield Pie

Ingredients:

6 Granny Smith apples, peeled and sliced thin

2 egg yolks

1 tbsp butter, melted

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp flour

2 tbsp sugar

1 pie crust (9-inch)

Instructions:

Stew sliced apples in 1/2 cup of water and 2 whole cinnamon sticks for 15 minutes or until apples are soft. Drain and cool. Once cool, gently toss with beaten egg yolks, melted butter, lemon zest, lemon juice, flour and sugar. Pour into a pie crust and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. No top crust required.



