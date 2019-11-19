Recipe: Pumpkin Soup with Cinnamon Macadamia Nuts

From Dr. Drew Ramsey, author of "Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients That Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss, and Transform Your Health":

"Pumpkins get their color from the high concentration of carotenoids. For a fast and easy version, canned organic pumpkin is nutritionally equivalent to fresh. Cinnamon is a top spice for antioxidant power."

Pumpkin Soup with Cinnamon Macadamia Nuts

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 small pumpkin, about 2 pounds, peeled and cubed, or two 15.5-ounce cans 100 percent pure organic Pumpkin

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 red or white onion, chopped

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

6 cups bone broth or low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup macadamia nuts

¹⁄³ cup sunflower seeds

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon water

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400˚F. Peel and cube the pumpkin. If using fresh pumpkin, put half of the olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the pumpkin cubes, onion, and pepper and cover. Reduce the heat to low and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the pumpkin begins to brown. Add the broth and cover. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes more until the pumpkin is tender. Using an immersion blender, blend the pumpkin until smooth.

If using the canned pumpkin, put half of the oil in a large stockpot and warm over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring often, until the onion starts to brown. Add the canned pumpkin and the broth, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, stirring well. Using an immersion blender, blend until smooth.

Warm the remaining oil in a medium ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, and cinnamon and stir to coat. Add the honey, water, and vanilla extract. Transfer

the skillet to the oven and bake the nut-seed mixture for 5 to 6 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden. Remove from the oven and cool for 2 minutes.

Spoon the soup into bowls and sprinkle with the nut mixture. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Stats Per Serving (1/2 cup):

308 Calories

11g Protein

28g Carbohydrates

18g Fat (3g Saturated)

7mg Cholesterol

11g Sugars

4g Fiber

255mg Sodium

Vitamin A = 120%

Vitamin C = 29%

Thiamine = 27%

Protein = 26%

Magnesium and Selenium = 20%



