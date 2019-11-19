From Dr. Drew Ramsey, author of "Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients That Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss, and Transform Your Health":

"Deviled eggs are always a crowd-pleaser and are a great way to extend your relationship with eggs beyond breakfast. Here's a twist on the classic that packs more flavor and far more nutrition with the powers of mustard greens and roasted red pepper.

"These are great for a snack or for lunch at work. If you prefer to roast the peppers yourself, place them on a baking sheet under the broiler for 3 to 4 minutes, turning often, until the skins are blackened. Transfer to a bowl and let them steam for 5 minutes. Then peel and seed the peppers before completing the recipe."

Deviled Green Eggs with Roasted Red Pepper and Capers

Serves 4

Ingredients:

8 pasture-raised eggs

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1 cup trimmed mustard greens

½ cup olive oil–based mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup diced roasted red peppers

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and minced (optional)

Instructions:

Put the eggs and vinegar in a small saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a full boil over high heat, cover, and turn off the heat. Set aside for 15 minutes to allow the eggs to cook through. Place under cold running water to cool. Drain and peel. Cut the eggs in half lengthwise, scoop out the yolks, and transfer them to a small bowl. Set aside.

Put the mustard greens in a food processor and chop finely. Add the reserved egg yolks, mayonnaise, and black pepper and process until smooth. Transfer the egg whites to a plate and fill them with the yolk mixture. Top with the roasted red peppers, capers, and jalapeño, if using.

Serve immediately, or cover and chill until ready to serve or for up to 4 hours.

Nutritional Stats Per Serving (4 Pieces):

255 Calories

13g Protein

4g Carbohydrates

19g Fat (4g Saturated)

382mg Cholesterol

1g Sugars

1g Fiber

555mg Sodium Vitamin K = 157%

Choline = 69%

Selenium = 56%

Vitamin A = 46%

Vitamin D = 40%



From the book "Eat Complete" by Drew Ramsey. Copyright © 2016 by Drew Ramsey. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.



