Recipe: Applicious Apple Crisp

"Sunday Morning" presents recipes from the kitchens of Tupperware.

"UltraPro Apple Crisp is the ultimate combination of sweet and crunchy. With a dash of our Cinnamon-Vanilla Seasoning, this treat will be on your family's list of feel-good favorites." [The instructions recommend a Tupperware Mandoline food slicer.]

Applicious Apple Crisp

Makes 6 servings

Ingredients:

4 apples, peeled & cored

1 tbsp. lemon juice

½ tbsp. cinnamon

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tbsp. all-purpose flour

¾ cup all-purpose flour

¼ cup old-fashioned oats

¼ cup brown sugar

½ tbsp. DIY Cinnamon-Vanilla Seasoning Blend

½ tsp. coarse kosher salt

½ cup nuts, chopped

½ cup butter, melted

Preparation:

Prep the apples - Preheat oven to 425° F. Assemble Mandoline with circular knob set to 4 and triangular knob set to "lock." Attach apple to food guider and slide down Mandoline to slice. Repeat with remaining apples until all apples have been sliced. Place sliced apples in medium bowl, toss with lemon juice, seasoning blend, sugar and flour.

Make the topping - In small bowl, combine all topping ingredients and mix well. Place sliced apples in UltraPro 2-Qt. Square Pan (or UltraPro 2-Qt. Casserole Pan), sprinkle with topping evenly.

Brown and serve - Bake 20 minutes or until apples are cooked through and crisp is golden brown.



For more info: