Recipe: Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch

From Bon Appétit's October 2019 issue, a drink for the holidays from Vivek Surti of Tailor Nashville, in Nashville, Tenn., No. 7 on the magazine's Hot Ten list for 2019

This spiked fruit tea is intentionally not too boozy, but you can also leave the bourbon out. "When I was growing up here," Surti said, "restaurants had three drinks: water, sweet tea, and fruit tea. Our welcome cocktail is an homage to the latter, as well as to punch's Indian heritage. (Punch comes from the Hindi word paanch, which means 'five' since originally there were only five ingredients.) I love fruit tea and wanted to bring it back – with bourbon."

Bourbon Fruit Tea Punch

Recipe by Vivek Surti

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

6 black tea bags or 3 Tbsp. loose black tea

½ cup sugar

¾ cup fresh orange juice

¾ cup pineapple juice

½ cup plus 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1½ cups bourbon (such as Buffalo Trace)

Mint sprigs and lemon wheels (for serving)

Preparation:

Brew tea in 2 cups boiling water in a teapot or measuring glass 5 minutes. Remove tea bags; discard. Add sugar to tea; stir to dissolve. Let cool 10 minutes, then transfer to a pitcher. Add orange, pineapple, and lemon juices and 4 cups cold water; stir well to combine. Chill fruit tea until cold, at least 2 hours, or cover and chill up to 2 days.

To make cocktails, pour 1½ oz. bourbon into each of 8 ice-filled glasses. Add 6 oz. fruit tea to each and stir to combine (you may have tea left over). Garnish with mint sprigs and lemon wheels. Alternatively, combine 6 cups fruit tea and 1½ cups bourbon in a pitcher. Pour among 8 ice-filled glasses; garnish.



