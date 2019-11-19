Recipe: Curried Peanut Dip

From Bon Appétit's September 2019 issue, a treat from Molly Baz, featured in the magazine's "Guide to Actually Enjoying Your Lunch at Work."

"This creamy, spicy-sweet dip will be loose and pourable when warm, but it will thicken once fully chilled. We love to pair it with leftover roast or rotisserie chicken, jammy eggs, cucumber spears, and roasted sweet potatoes for the perfect (desk-friendly) lunch."

Curried Peanut Dip

Recipe by Molly Baz

Makes about 1 pint

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

¼ cup jarred red curry paste

1 14.5-oz. can coconut milk

½ cup creamy peanut butter

3 Tbsp. unseasoned rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. fish sauce

1 Tbsp. honey

Kosher salt

Preparation:

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium. Add curry paste and cook, stirring frequently, until paste begins to stick to bottom of saucepan and is very fragrant, 2-3 minutes.

Whisk in coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Continue to cook, whisking occasionally, until mixture turns darker in color and is slightly reduced, about 3 minutes. Remove saucepan from heat and whisk in peanut butter, vinegar, fish sauce, and honey. Season to taste with salt; it should be well seasoned since the things you are dipping in it may not be (i.e., boiled eggs, cukes, etc.). Let cool to room temperature, then transfer to an airtight portable container and chill.

Do Ahead: Dip can be made 4 days ahead. Keep chilled.



