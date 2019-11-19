Recipe: Pumpkin Chiffon Pie

Bon Appetit

From Bon Appétit's November 2019 issue, a Thanksgiving dessert recipe from Adam Rapoport:

"This light-as-can-be pumpkin chiffon pie gets its cloudlike texture from the addition of beaten raw egg whites. (If that's not your thing, try our Pecan Rye Pumpkin Pie.) Be sure to take them all the way to stiff peaks for a slice of pie that can hold its shape.

"Parbaking the graham cracker crust at a relatively low temperature for a longer period of time ensures a crisp and deeply fragrant crust that won't become soggy once the pumpkin filling is added."



Pumpkin Chiffon Pie



Recipe by Adam Rapoport

Makes one 9" deep-dish pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

12 graham crackers

2 Tbsp. sugar

¼ tsp. kosher salt

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted, slightly cooled

Filling and Assembly:

1 envelope unflavored gelatin (2½ tsp.)

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¼ tsp. ground nutmeg

¾ (scant) cup plus 2 Tbsp. sugar, divided

¾ tsp. kosher salt, divided

3 large egg yolks

¾ cup whole milk

1¼ cups unsweetened pumpkin purée (from one 15-oz. can)

3 large egg whites

¾ cup heavy cream

¼ cup sour cream

Preparation:

Crust:

Preheat oven to 325°. Pulse graham crackers in a food processor until broken down into fine crumbs (you should have about 2 cups). Set aside 2 Tbsp. graham cracker crumbs for serving. Add sugar and salt and pulse just to combine. Add butter and pulse until mixture is the consistency of wet sand.

Transfer to a 9½"-diameter deep pie dish. Using a measuring cup, press crumbs firmly onto bottom and up sides of dish. Bake crust until fragrant and edges just start to take on color, 20–25 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool.

Filling and Assembly:

Stir gelatin, cinnamon, nutmeg, a scant ½ cup sugar, and ½ tsp. salt in a small saucepan. Whisk egg yolks and milk in a small bowl to combine, then whisk into sugar mixture. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until mixture begins to thicken and coats the back of a spoon (but do not let it boil), about 5 minutes. Stir in pumpkin purée and remove from heat. Transfer to a large bowl and chill until cool, about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, using an electric mixer on medium-high speed, beat egg whites in a large bowl until soft peaks form. With the motor running, gradually add a scant ¼ cup sugar and continue to beat until stiff peaks form, 5–7 minutes.

Mix one-third of egg white mixture into chilled pumpkin mixture until smooth. Gently fold remaining egg white mixture into pumpkin mixture in 2 additions until incorporated, but don't overmix.

Pour filling into graham cracker crust; smooth top. Cover and chill overnight.

Vigorously whisk cream in a large bowl until soft peaks form. Fold in sour cream and remaining 2 Tbsp. sugar and ¼ tsp. salt just to combine. Using a large spoon, dollop a generous amount of whipped cream in the center of pie. Sprinkle with reserved graham cracker crumbs. Slice and serve with any remaining whipped cream alongside.

To watch Molly Baz and Adam Rapoport make a Pumpkin Chiffon Pie click on the video player below:

