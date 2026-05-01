Spirit Airlines could shut down as soon as Saturday

Spirit Airlines is making plans to cease operations as soon as Saturday, barring last minute intervention, CBS News has learned.

Negotiations over a $500 million government aid package remained stalled after bondholders balked at the terms.

Trump administration officials have been told Spirit will be shutting down operations in the next 24 hours. There will be no last-minute administration effort regarding a bailout, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

But when President Trump was asked about a bailout for Spirit Airlines Friday, he said, "Well, I guess we're looking at it. If we can do it, we'll do it but only if it's a good deal."

The president, who was departing for Florida from the White House, told reporters, "I'd like to save the jobs, but we'll have an announcement some time today. We gave them a final proposal."

The airline's available cash on hand was expected to last only a matter of days, CBS News previously reported.

Spirit continues normal operations Friday, and sources emphasize the airline's focus remains on safely completing those flights.

A spokesperson for the bankrupt airline declined to comment on the ongoing discussions, saying only that "Spirit is operating as usual."