Recipe: Jacques Pépin's Eggs Jeannette

The famed chef and TV personality Jacques Pépin offers "Sunday Morning" recipes reminiscent of his childhood outside Lyon, France.

"This dish is named after my mother, who used to make it regularly when I was a child. It is usually served lukewarm or at room temperature as a first course for dinner, but it is good as a brunch, lunch, buffet, or picnic dish.

"Many variations can be made on the same principle. Here the yolks are seasoned with garlic and parsley, but bits of leftovers such as shellfish, fish, or vegetables like spinach or mushrooms, as well as bits of leftover meat can be mixed with the yolks for different flavors."

Jacques Pépin's Eggs Jeannette

Serves 6

Ingredients:

6 large hard-cooked eggs, preferably organic, peeled

2 tablespoons milk

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped (1 tablespoon)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 tablespoons peanut oil

Dressing:

About 2 tablespoons reserved egg-yolk mixture (from above)

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon water

Pinch of salt

Pinch of freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup olive oil

Preparation:

Cut the eggs in half crosswise at the widest point. Remove the yolks and mash them in a bowl with a fork. Mix in the milk, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper; the mixture should be moist and hold together. Stuff the whites with the yolk mixture, reserving approximately 2 tablespoons for the dressing. (The egg yolk mixture adds texture to the dressing.)

Heat the oil in a skillet, preferably nonstick. When the oil is hot, add the egg halves, stuffed side down, and fry over medium heat for about 2 minutes; they will brown beautifully. (Do not cook the white side.) Remove the eggs from the skillet, and arrange them on a platter or in a gratin dish.

For the dressing: Put all the ingredients except the oil in a food processor, and, with the motor running, add the oil slowly. Pour the dressing on top of and around the eggs, and serve.



