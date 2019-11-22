Recipe: Breadfruit Fries

This recipe, by Manolya E. Oner of USDA-ARS Pacific basin Agricultural Research Center, Hilo, appears in the book "Ho'oulu ka 'Ulu Cookbook: Breadfruit Tips, Techniques, and Hawai'i's Favorite Home Recipes," a project of Hawai'i Homegrown Food Network and Breadfruit Institute of the National Tropical Botanical Garden, who proclaim, "Anything you can do with potato, you can do with breadfruit … better."

Breadfruit (also known as 'ulu or 'uru, mei, nmos or lemai) is one of the signature crops of the Pacific Islands.

"Breadfruit is an energy-rich food and a good source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and minerals such as potassium, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, and zinc. This nutritious fruit also provides B vitamins, niacin, thiamine, and Vitamin C. Some varieties have high levels of pro-vitamin A carotenoids, nutrients essential to good health. Breadfruit is also gluten-free."

Cut breadfruit. CBS News

Breadfruit Fries

Ingredients:

1 mature, firm 'ulu

1 ½ qt. Canola oil

Instructions:

Wash, peel (optional) and cut the 'ulu into quarters lengthwise. Remove core and cut into ¼-inch thick slices. Place 'ulu slices in a bowl of cold water until you are ready for the next step.

Boil 'ulu in 2 qt. of water for five minutes, using about one quarter (about ½ lb.) of 'ulu at a time. After boiling, place slices in cold water for five minutes to cool.

Remove excess water from 'ulu by placing slices in a sieve or on a paper towel for at least one minute.

Partially fry (par fry) the 'ulu slices (again, about ½ lb. at a time) in 1 ½ qt. of canola oil heated to 355°F for one minute.

Remove 'ulu slices from oil and drain, then place on a tray.

Put the tray of 'ulu in the freezer (about 0°F) from 20 minutes.

After freezing the 'ulu slides, you have two options:

Fry frozen slices immediately at 355°F for five minutes.

Store frozen slices in freezer bags at 0F and fry whenever desired. Be sure to keep slices frozen until the oil is hot.

After frying, drain excess oil by placing fries on paper towels. Salt or season to taste.

Excerpted from "Ho'oulu ka 'Ulu Cookbook: Breadfruit Tips, Techniques, and Hawai'i's Favorite Home Recipes," published by Hawai'i Homegrown Food Network and Breadfruit Institute of the National Tropical Botanical Garden. Copyright 2012. Reprinted with permission.

To watch chef John Cadman, of Maui Breadfruit Company, explain the advantages of breadfruit over potato, click on the video player below:

For more info: