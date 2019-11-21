"Sunday Morning" presents recipes from the kitchens of Tupperware.

"Bread and butter? Not quite. We're all Irish on St. Patrick's Day – be sure your table staple is, too!" [The instructions recommend a TupperWave Stack Cooker and Thatsa Bowl.]

Irish Soda Bread with Stout Butter

Makes 10 servings

Ingredients:

3 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 1/2 tsp. coarse kosher salt

4 tbsp. salted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cups buttermilk

2 tbsp. dark molasses

2 tsp. toasted caraway seeds

2 tbsp. salted butter, melted (optional)

8 tbsp. unsalted butter (1 stick)

1 1/2 tbsp. Irish stout

2 tbsp. brown sugar

Preparation:

Prep the dough - Grease and flour 3-Qt. Casserole base and cone of the Tupperwave Stack Cooker. Place cone in center of Stack Cooker and set aside. In a Thatsa Large Bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cream of tartar and salt. Rub butter into flour mixture until coarse crumbs form. Create a well in the center of the flour. In a Thatsa Mini Bowl, whisk together buttermilk and molasses. Pour buttermilk mixture into the well. Using a spatula or fork, pull flour into the buttermilk until a crumbly dough forms. Knead dough briefly until dry pieces just come together; do not overmix. Dough will look scrappy and uneven.

Cook the dough - Drop 3" pieces of dough into the buttered Stack Cooker, forming a loose ring of dough around the cone. If desired, pour 2 tbsp. of melted butter over the top of the dough. Microwave on high power, uncovered, 8 minutes. Remove from microwave. Let stand 10 minutes before removing from Stack Cooker.

Make the glaze, store or serve - Meanwhile, make the butter. In a Thatsa Medium Bowl, stir together butter, stout and sugar until well combined. Refrigerate, covered, until ready to serve. Serve with sliced Irish Soda Bread.



