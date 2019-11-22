Recipe: Breadfruit Hummus & Falafel

This recipe, by "Team Waipa," the grand prize-winner of the 2009 Kauai Breadfruit Bounty Cookoff, appears in the book "Ho'oulu ka 'Ulu Cookbook: Breadfruit Tips, Techniques, and Hawai'i's Favorite Home Recipes," a project of Hawai'i Homegrown Food Network and Breadfruit Institute of the National Tropical Botanical Garden, who proclaim, "Anything you can do with potato, you can do with breadfruit … better."

"Serve this hummus and falafel with Middle Eastern side dishes, such as dolmas, tabouli, marinated tomatoes, olives, and pita bread."

Breadfruit. CBS News

Breadfruit Hummus & Falafel

Ingredients:

4 cups immature (green) 'ulu, cooked until tender, and peeled and cored

2 lemons, juiced

6-8 cloves garlic

2 Tbls. soy sauce

2 Tbls. Bragg's liquid aminos

3 Tbls. sesame oil

3 Tbls. olive oil

2 Tbls. cumin

4 Tbls. parsley, fresh or dried

4 Tbls. sesame butter (tahini)

Salt, pepper and chili flakes, to taste

1 cup water

Vegetable oil (for frying falafel)

Instructions:

For hummus:

Combine all ingredients except water in a food processor and blend until creamy.

Reserve ½ of mixture in a separate container for the falafel; keep refrigerated until ready to use.

To remaining mixture, gradually add water in small portions while blending, until desired consistency is reached (we suggest about ¾ cup, depending on the texture of your 'ulu).

Refrigerate until serving.

For falafel:

Roll reserved hummus into bite-sized balls with your hands.

Cover lightly in flour by rolling the balls on a floured plate. Deep fry until golden brown.

Excerpted from "Ho'oulu ka 'Ulu Cookbook: Breadfruit Tips, Techniques, and Hawai'i's Favorite Home Recipes," published by Hawai'i Homegrown Food Network and Breadfruit Institute of the National Tropical Botanical Garden. Copyright 2012. Reprinted with permission.

