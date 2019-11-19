Recipe: Stokes Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Maple Whipped Cream

Stokes Purple sweet potato pie is a modern twist on the classic sweet potato pie, from the vibrant purple color to the maple whipped topping.

Stokes Purple Sweet Potato Pie with Maple Whipped Cream

From Frieda's Specialty Produce

Ingredients:

1 9-inch frozen, pre-made pie crust, thawed

Filling:

2 large, baked* Stokes Purple® sweet potatoes (5-6 inches long), peeled and roughly chopped

3/4 cup coconut milk (from 15-ounce can full-fat coconut milk)

4 tablespoons butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar

Seeds from 3-inch piece vanilla bean (or 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract)

Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 tablespoons maple syrup

Seeds from 1-inch piece vanilla bean (or 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract)

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

Pecans, whole or crushed

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake pie crust 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in blender container or food processor, blend sweet potatoes, coconut milk, butter, egg, cinnamon, allspice, sea salt, sugar, and vanilla until smooth. If too thick to blend, add 1-2 teaspoons coconut milk. When crust is done, increase oven temperature to 425 degrees. Transfer pie crust to wire rack; carefully pour in filling. Smooth out top with spatula. Put pie back in oven and bake 15 minutes. Then, decrease oven temperature to 350 degrees and bake additional 15 minutes. When done, crust should be barely golden and filling should look set. Remove pie and allow to cool to room temperature on wire rack. Cover and place in refrigerator to cool overnight. Chill whisk and bowl from stand mixer (or regular bowl and whisk) in freezer at least 10 minutes. Pour heavy whipping cream, maple syrup, vanilla, and salt into chilled bowl and whip on high until peaks form, about a minute. It's better to under-whip than over-whip! Store whipped cream in refrigerator up to 4 hours. Before serving, allow pie to come to room temperature. Just before serving, whip topping by hand to make it extra fluffy. Top pie with maple whipped cream and pecans. Slice and serve. *Note: For extra-creamy sweet potatoes, wrap in foil and bake the night before making pie. Store in refrigerator, still wrapped in foil, and use in recipe as directed.



