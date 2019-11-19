Recipe: Brussels Sprouts With Pistachios and Lime

Bon Appetit

From Bon Appétit's November 2019 issue: A Thanksgiving recipe from Christina Chaey and Claire Saffitz:

Bon Appetit"These roasted whole brussels sprouts get so crispy on the outside you'll worry they're burnt (they're not!). Inside though, they're perfectly, deliciously mushy – which, according to us, isn't a bad thing.

"Of course, it gets even better when you coat them in a date molasses-brown butter glaze. Typically made from dates and nothing else, date molasses has a thick consistency and brings a deep, fruity sweetness and a bit of tartness. The Test Kitchen likes Al Wadi Al Akhdar brand or Just Date Syrup."



Brussels Sprouts With Pistachios and Lime

Recipe by Christina Chaey and Claire Saffitz

Makes 8–10 servings

Ingredients:

2 lb. small brussels sprouts, trimmed

3 Tbsp. vegetable oil

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

3 Tbsp. raw pistachios

2 Tbsp. date molasses or honey

1 tsp. honey

Zest of ½ lime

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Lime wedges (for serving; optional)

Preparation:

Place a rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450°. Toss brussels sprouts and oil in a large bowl to coat; season with salt and pepper. Roast brussels sprouts on a rimmed baking sheet 15 minutes, then shake baking sheet to loosen them. Continue to roast until deeply browned all over, 5–10 minutes longer. Reduce oven temperature to 350° and roast another 10 minutes. Shake baking sheet again, then roast brussels sprouts until the tip of a small knife easily slides through, 5–10 minutes longer (total cook time will be 35–45 minutes).

Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Once butter starts to foam, add pistachios and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring often, until nuts are golden brown and butter solids are browned, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer nuts to paper towels; let cool. Coarsely chop.

Meanwhile, bring date molasses, honey, and lime juice to a simmer in same skillet over medium heat (this will happen quickly), swirling pan to emulsify. Add 1 Tbsp. water and swirl to emulsify, scraping up browned bits with a wooden spoon. Add brussels sprouts; toss to coat.

Transfer brussels sprouts to a platter. Toss nuts, lime zest, red pepper flakes, and a pinch of salt in a small bowl to combine; scatter over brussels sprouts. Serve with lime wedges if desired.

Do Ahead: Brussels sprouts, glaze (without water), and pistachio mixture can all be made 3 hours ahead. Do not combine. Reheat glaze over medium heat until bubbling before adding water and brussels sprouts.

To watch Claire Saffitz and Christina Chaey make this "perfect" Thanksgiving side dish, click on the video player below:

