Recipe: Squash and Radicchio Salad with Pecans

Bon Appetit

From Bon Appétit's November 2019 issue, a Thanksgiving recipe from Christina Chaey and Claire Saffitz:

"This squash-centric salad has an irresistible pecan dressing and hardy radicchio that refuses to wilt. The palm-size 898 squash, a new cousin of the beloved honeynut developed by vegetable breeder–mad genius Michael Mazourek, tastes like a turbocharged butternut. It's now rolling out at farmers' markets, select grocery stores, and online grocers across the country.

"Preheating the baking sheet will help the squash sizzle and sear as soon as it hits the pan rather than steam and stick."



Squash and Radicchio Salad With Pecans



Recipe by Christina Chaey and Claire Saffitz

Makes 8–10 servings

Ingredients:

Squash:

6 "898," honeynut, or delicata squash, halved, seeds removed, sliced into 1"-thick half-moons

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

Vinaigrette and Assembly:

1 cup pecans

1 tsp. plus ½ cup extra-virgin olive oil; plus more for drizzling

Kosher salt

½ small shallot, finely chopped

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. fresh orange juice

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

4 tsp. pure maple syrup

Freshly ground black pepper

2 small heads of radicchio, leaves separated, torn if large

½ medium Asian pear, thinly sliced

3 oz. Piave cheese or Parmesan, shaved

¼ cup parsley leaves

½ lemon

Preparation:

Squash:

Place racks in middle and lower third of oven and set a rimmed baking sheet on each; preheat oven to 450°. Toss squash with oil in a large bowl; season with salt and pepper. Remove baking sheets from oven and divide squash between them, arranging in a single layer. Roast, rotating sheets halfway through, until browned and tender, 15–25 minutes. Set squash aside; reduce oven temperature to 350°.

Do Ahead: Squash can be roasted 1 day ahead. Let cool, then transfer to an airtight container. Cover and chill. Bring to room temperature or heat slightly in a microwave before using.

Vinaigrette and Assembly:

Toss pecans with 1 tsp. oil in a small bowl; season with salt. Toast on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing halfway through, until slightly darkened and fragrant, 8–10 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely chop. Set ½ cup pecans aside for serving.

Blend shallot, orange juice, mustard, maple syrup, ¼ cup lemon juice, and remaining pecans in a blender until mostly smooth. With motor running, gradually stream in ½ cup oil and blend until emulsified and smooth. Season dressing with salt and pepper.

Toss radicchio and half of dressing in a large bowl to coat; season with salt and pepper. Arrange on a platter. Toss reserved squash with remaining dressing in the same bowl to coat; season with salt and pepper. Arrange over radicchio.

Toss Asian pear with 1 Tbsp. lemon juice in a small bowl. Top salad with Asian pear, cheese, parsley, and reserved pecans. Squeeze juice from lemon half over and drizzle with oil; season with more salt and pepper.

Do Ahead: Vinaigrette can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Bring to room temperature before using.

To watch Claire Saffitz and Christina Chaey make this "perfect" Thanksgiving side dish, click on the video player below:

