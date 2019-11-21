Recipe: Crispy Chickpeas

"Sunday Morning" presents recipes from the kitchens of Tupperware.

[The instructions recommend a Tupperware MicroPro Grill.]

Crispy Chickpeas

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

Two 15-oz. (425 g) cans chickpeas, drained

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. paprika

2 tsp. cumin

2 tsp. coriander

1 tsp. pepper

2 tsp. salt

Preparation:

Prep the Chickpeas - Place chickpeas in medium bowl and add olive oil. Add remaining spices, seal and shake to evenly coat. Place chickpea mixture into base of MicroPro Grill and cover in grill position. Make sure the cover is touching the chickpeas.

Cook and serve - Microwave on high power 10 minutes.

At the end of cooking time, uncover and stir chickpeas. Replace cover in grill position and return to microwave to cook on high power for an additional 5 minutes.



