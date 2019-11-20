Recipe: Savory Baked Apples with Sausage Stuffing

"Sunday Morning" broadcast associate Charis Satchell offers a tempting holiday dish:

Savory Baked Apples with Sausage Stuffing

Recipe by Charis Satchell

Ingredients:

1 Tablespoon oil or butter

1 celery stalk, diced

1/4 cup finely diced onion

1/2 package sausage

1 box stuffing mix

1 1/4 cup Swanson's Unsalted Chicken Broth (or the same amount of water called for on the instructions for the stuffing)

6-12 apples such as Granny Smith, Golden Delicious and Red Delicious

Instructions:

1. Heat the oil in a medium or large skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and the celery and cook until softened, about 2-3 minutes.

2. Add the sausage to the skillet and cook thoroughly making sure to break it up into crumbles. Remove from heat.

3. In a large bowl, stir together stuffing mix and sausage mixture. Add Swanson's chicken broth in the same amount as water is called for on the stuffing mix instructions.

4. Stir the mixture together so that the stuffing is soft and moist. Feel free to add a little more broth if needed. Set the mix aside.

5. Prepare the apples: Slice the very top of the apples off.

6. Use a spoon or a melon baller to carefully scoop out the entire core of the apple.

7. Repeat this for every apple.

8. Spoon stuffing in to the apples and place in a high-sided baking dish.

9. Once all the apples are stuffed and in the dish, carefully pour an additional 1/4-12 cup of broth over the apples. Add another 1/4 cup to the bottom of the dish.

10. Bake uncovered at 350° for about 30 minutes or until the apples are softened but not falling apart. If you don't want the stuffing to brown, cover the dish while baking.