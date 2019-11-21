Recipe: Colonial Cranberry Catsup

Provincetown, Mass. chef Steven Frappolli offers "Sunday Morning" a Revolutionary-era dish from the cranberry bogs of Cape Cod.

"You can serve it with venison, lamb, pork, turkey, chicken, any kind of game meat," he said.

Colonial Cranberry Catsup

Recipe by Steven Frappolli

Ingredients:

5 cups cranberries

2 cups granulated sugar

½ cup apple cider vinegar (preferably unfiltered)

¾ tsp clove (ground)

¾ tsp allspice (ground)

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon (ground)

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a large saucepot. Give a quick stir, then bring to boil and reduce to simmer. Cook until cranberries begin to dissolve and break down (about 30-45 minutes), when you will wind up with a thick cranberry puree.

Cool slightly, then force through a food mill.

Store in sealed jars.

