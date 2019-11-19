Recipe: Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage and Corn Nuts

Bon Appetit

From Bon Appétit's November 2019 issue, a Thanksgiving recipe from Rick Martinez and Chris Morocco:

"The sweetness of the cornbread complements and accentuates the sausage, celery, onion, and herbs, while the addition of corn nut magic dust makes for an extra hit of corn flavor. (We bloom the pulverized corn nuts like spices, bringing out all their earthy, funky, wonderful corniness.) There are distinct bites of toasted bread on top and an almost-but-not-quite-custardy interior.

"You can absolutely use store-bought cornbread, or use this recipe we developed specifically intended for stuffing. If the stock pools in the dish when you pour it in, don't panic: It gets soaked up in no time. This stuffing can take a lot."





Cornbread Stuffing with Sausage and Corn Nuts

Recipe by Rick Martinez and Chris Morocco

Makes 8–10 servings

Ingredients:

3 lb. cornbread, cut into ¾" pieces (14–16 cups)

1½ lb. breakfast sausage, casings removed if needed

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks), plus more for pan

2 medium onions, chopped

4 celery stalks, chopped

Kosher salt

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 Thai chiles or 1 jalapeño (with seeds), chopped

¾ cup corn nuts, finely ground in a food processor, blender, or mortar and pestle (about ½ cup)

¾ cup dry white wine

1 Tbsp. finely chopped sage

2 tsp. finely chopped thyme

3 large eggs

3½ cups turkey stock or low-sodium chicken broth

Freshly ground black pepper

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 325°. Divide cornbread evenly between 2 large rimmed baking sheets and bake, tossing occasionally, until dried out and lightly browned around the edges, 40–50 minutes. Let cool at least 10 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 350°.

Meanwhile, cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high heat, stirring and breaking up with a spoon, until lightly browned and cooked through, 6–8 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium and melt butter in same skillet. Add onions and celery; season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened but not browned, 8–10 minutes. Add garlic and chiles. Cook, stirring once, until very fragrant, about 1 minute. Add corn nuts and cook, stirring often, until very fragrant and vegetables are starting to brown around the edges, about 3 minutes. Add wine and cook, stirring occasionally, until almost completely evaporated, about 3 minutes. Add sage and thyme and toss to combine. Remove from heat.

Combine cornbread, sausage, and vegetable mixture in a large bowl. Whisk eggs and stock in a medium bowl until very well combined. Pour over cornbread mixture and let sit, gently stirring every minute or so, until cornbread has absorbed all or virtually all of the liquid. Season with salt and pepper (about 1 Tbsp. Diamond Crystal or 1½ tsp. Morton kosher salt).

Lightly butter a 3-qt. or 13x9x2" baking dish. Transfer stuffing to dish and tap dish lightly against counter to distribute and compact stuffing. Cover tightly with foil and bake until stuffing is very hot throughout and bubbles appear around sides, 40–45 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 425° and remove foil. Continue to bake stuffing until top is lightly browned, 15–20 minutes longer.

Do Ahead: Stuffing can be baked at 350° 3 days ahead. Let cool, then chill. Reheat in a 350° oven before increasing temperature to 425° and removing foil.



