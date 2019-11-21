Recipe: Peanut Butter Power Bites

In the book "Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power" (Avery), Lisa Mosconi, the associate director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, brings us a healthy take on the no-bake cookie.

"So good and so good for you. Every time I make these power bites, I am begged for the recipe.

"They are a hit with both kids and adults, and always disappear quickly.

"For a real superfood treat, add 1 teaspoon spirulina powder and 1 teaspoon maca root powder to the mix. Spirulina will make the mixture turn green, but the essential amino acids it provides for your brain are worth a little color!"

Peanut Butter Power Bites



Recipe by Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.

Serves 8

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats (you can choose gluten-free if you prefer)

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

7 or 8 Medjool dates

Dash of maple syrup

3 tablespoons smooth organic peanut butter

½ cup chopped peanuts

Preparation:

Step 1. In a food processor, combine the oats and cinnamon. Blend until the oats reach a flourlike consistency. Add the dates and maple syrup. Blend until a paste forms.

Step 2. Add the peanut butter and blend until well combined and doughy. Depending on your food processor, you might need to add a couple of tablespoons of warm water to reach the desired consistency.

Step 3. Working with about 1 tablespoon of mixture at a time, roll into 12 balls. Roll each ball in the peanuts. Refrigerate for one hour, then serve.



