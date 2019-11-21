Recipe: Peanut Butter Power Bites

In the book "Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power" (Avery), Lisa Mosconi, the associate director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, brings us a healthy take on the no-bake cookie.
"So good and so good for you. Every time I make these power bites, I am begged for the recipe.
"They are a hit with both kids and adults, and always disappear quickly.
"For a real superfood treat, add 1 teaspoon spirulina powder and 1 teaspoon maca root powder to the mix. Spirulina will make the mixture turn green, but the essential amino acids it provides for your brain are worth a little color!"
Peanut Butter Power Bites
Recipe by Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D.
Serves 8
Ingredients:
1 cup rolled oats (you can choose gluten-free if you prefer)
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
7 or 8 Medjool dates
Dash of maple syrup
3 tablespoons smooth organic peanut butter
½ cup chopped peanuts
Preparation:
Step 1. In a food processor, combine the oats and cinnamon. Blend until the oats reach a flourlike consistency. Add the dates and maple syrup. Blend until a paste forms.
Step 2. Add the peanut butter and blend until well combined and doughy. Depending on your food processor, you might need to add a couple of tablespoons of warm water to reach the desired consistency.
Step 3. Working with about 1 tablespoon of mixture at a time, roll into 12 balls. Roll each ball in the peanuts. Refrigerate for one hour, then serve.
For more info:
- "Brain Food: The Surprising Science of Eating for Cognitive Power" by Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D. (Avery), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon