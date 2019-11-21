Recipe: Crispy Mexican Truffles

"Sunday Morning" presents recipes from the kitchens of Tupperware.

"A unique twist on traditional chocolate truffles, this recipe incorporates cornflakes and shredded coconut for a satisfying crispy texture." [The instructions recommend a TupperWave Stack Cooker.]

Crispy Mexican Truffles

Makes 16

Ingredients:

2 cup dark chocolate chips

1 ¼ cup heavy cream

4 tbsp. salted butter

2 tsp. vanilla extract

3 cups crushed cornflakes, divided

1 cup shredded coconut

1 tbsp. ground cinnamon

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

Preparation:

Make the filling - In the base of the 1¾-Qt. TupperWave Stack Cooker Casserole stir together chocolate, cream, butter, vanilla, 1 cup of the cornflakes and coconut. Microwave on high power 1 minute. Remove from microwave and cover; let stand 1 minute. Stir until well melted and glossy. Cover and refrigerate 30-45 minutes, or until truffle filling is firm and easy to scoop.

Make the coating - Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, stir together remaining cornflakes, cinnamon, and cayenne. Invert stack cooker cover and add cornflake mixture.

Assemble the truffles and serve - Scoop about 1 tbsp. of the chocolate mixture and form into ball. Roll in cornflake mixture, gently pressing, until coated in cornflakes. Repeat with remaining chocolate mixture. Place finished truffles on a plate or in a Tupperware container and refrigerate 10-15 minutes, or until firm. Serve chilled or at room temperature.



