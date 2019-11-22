Recipe: Soul Sprouts, from JBJ Soul Kitchen

Singer and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi is helping feed the homeless and needy through his JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurants. He and his wife, Dorothea Hurley, created the first JBJ Soul Kitchen in 2011 in Red Bank, New Jersey, as a way to provide quality meals to anyone in need in the community. Diners are asked to pay a suggested donation that covers their meal and someone else's meal, too. If they can't pay, they're asked to volunteer. Most of the labor is donated, as is nearly all of the food.

They have expanded to a second location in Toms River, N.J. A third Soul Kitchen will open on the campus of Rutgers University, where the couple hope to feed students struggling to pay for food.

They offered "Sunday Morning" this dish served at their Soul Kitchen restaurants: "This recipe is easy to prepare, and would be a good side dish for Thanksgiving."

Soul Sprouts

Recipe from JBJ Soul Kitchen

Ingredients:

1 lb. Brussels sprouts

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup of Soul Seasoning (available from JBL Soul Kitchen)

Preparations:

Cut Brussels sprouts in half.

Toss in bowl with oil and Soul Seasoning.

Sauté in a pan until soft.

Soul Sprouts, from JBJ Soul Kitchen. JBJ Soul Foundation



