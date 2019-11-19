Recipe: Fall Spritz

From Bon Appétit's November 2018 issue, a classic drink for the holidays by Molly Baz:

"No punch bowls, big-batching, or complicated mixology for your holiday cocktail. Our spritz recipe is so simple – one part amaro to four parts hard cider – that guests can make it themselves (you've got plenty to do elsewhere). Simply set out both bottles with glasses and a bucket of ice; they can handle the rest."

Fall Spritz

Recipe by Molly Baz

Makes single serving

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Averna amaro

6 oz. Basque-style dry hard cider (such as Isastegi Sagardo)

Orange twist (for serving)

Preparation:

Pour amaro and cider into a glass filled with ice and stir to combine; garnish with orange twist.





For more info: