Recipe: Fall Spritz

From Bon Appétit's November 2018 issue, a classic drink for the holidays by Molly Baz:
"No punch bowls, big-batching, or complicated mixology for your holiday cocktail. Our spritz recipe is so simple – one part amaro to four parts hard cider – that guests can make it themselves (you've got plenty to do elsewhere). Simply set out both bottles with glasses and a bucket of ice; they can handle the rest."
Fall Spritz
Recipe by Molly Baz
Makes single serving
Ingredients:
1.5 oz. Averna amaro
6 oz. Basque-style dry hard cider (such as Isastegi Sagardo)
Orange twist (for serving)
Preparation:
- Pour amaro and cider into a glass filled with ice and stir to combine; garnish with orange twist.
