Recipe: Pancetta Brussels Sprouts with Red Lentil Succotash

From Dr. Drew Ramsey, author of "Eat Complete: The 21 Nutrients That Fuel Brainpower, Boost Weight Loss, and Transform Your Health":

"Long abused, boiled, and received with frowns, the Brussels sprout is finally having its moment. Still, eating more plants and plant proteins can be a challenge for many meat lovers. Enter pancetta, which can add to the appeal of any vegetable.

"Lentils are a top source of folate and should be a diet staple, as they are simple, inexpensive, and nutritious. This colorful dish makes great use of the late summer and early fall harvest at your local farmers' market, so stock up on fresh corn and bell peppers. For spice lovers, sprinkle ½ teaspoon of ground cayenne to add a bit of heat, or add a small seeded and chopped jalapeño."

Pancetta Brussels Sprouts with Red Lentil Succotash

Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked red lentils

1 tablespoon olive oil

4 ounces chopped pancetta

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and quartered

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup fresh corn kernels, or defrosted frozen corn kernels

Garlic salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions:

Cook the lentils according to the package instructions, drain, and set aside.

Coat a large skillet with olive oil and place it over medium-high heat. Add the pancetta and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring often, until it starts to brown. Reduce the heat to medium-low, and continue to cook the pancetta until crispy. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the pancetta to a bowl. Do not discard the fat in the pan; you will use it to cook the vegetables.

Place the skillet containing the fat over medium heat. Add the Brussels sprouts and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, turning often, until they begin to brown. Reduce the heat to low and add the bell pepper and garlic.

Cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, stirring occasionally, until the sprouts are tender and the bell pepper is cooked through. Add the corn and reserved lentils, sprinkle with the garlic salt and black pepper, and cook for 1 minute more. Serve immediately.

Nutritional Stats Per Serving (2 cups):

359 Calories

22g Protein

49g Carbohydrates

9g Fat (3g Saturated)

10mg Cholesterol

7g Sugars

20g Fiber

315mg Sodium

Vitamin K = 228%

Vitamin C = 187%

Folate = 82%

Fiber = 81%

Protein = 50%



From the book "Eat Complete" by Drew Ramsey. Copyright © 2016 by Drew Ramsey. Published by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.



