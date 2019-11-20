Recipe: Cranberry Mold (from Tracy Smith)

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith has a nutty take on cranberries for the holidays:
Cranberry Mold
Recipe by Tracy Smith
Ingredients:
1 small package cherry Jell-O
1 small package lemon Jell-O
1 lb. raw cranberries
1 orange (quarter and remove seeds)
1 can crushed pineapple
2 cups sugar
2 cups hot water
1/2 - 1 cup walnuts or pecans (chopped)
Preparation:
- Put cranberries and seeded unpeeled orange through grinder.
- Dissolve Jell-O and sugar in hot water in large bowl.
- Add cranberries and orange, pineapple, and nuts and stir.
- Put in large mold or serving bowl and chill until set.