CBS News November 20, 2019, 4:55 PM

Recipe: Cranberry Mold (from Tracy Smith)

"Sunday Morning" correspondent Tracy Smith has a nutty take on cranberries for the holidays:

Cranberry Mold

Recipe by Tracy Smith

Ingredients:

1 small package cherry Jell-O
1 small package lemon Jell-O
1 lb. raw cranberries 
1 orange (quarter and remove seeds)
1 can crushed pineapple 
2 cups sugar
2 cups hot water
1/2 - 1 cup walnuts or pecans (chopped)

Preparation:

  • Put cranberries and seeded unpeeled orange through grinder.
  • Dissolve Jell-O and sugar in hot water in large bowl.
  • Add cranberries and orange, pineapple, and nuts and stir.
  • Put in large mold or serving bowl and chill until set.
