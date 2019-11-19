Recipe: Smashed Cucumber Salad with Za'atar and Feta

From Bon Appétit's April 2018 issue, a recipe from Chris Morocco.

"Magic happens when toasted garlic oil meets fragrant za'atar. But if you don't have za'atar on hand, dried mint is equally delicious infused into hot oil."

Smashed Cucumber Salad with Za'atar and Feta

Recipe by Chris Morocco

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients:

5 mini seedless or Persian cucumbers or 1 small English hothouse cucumber (about 12 oz.)

Kosher salt

2 garlic cloves, lightly smashed

4 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. za'atar or 1 Tbsp. dried mint and 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

Crumbled feta (for serving)

Preparation:

Gently smash cucumbers with a rolling pin or the back of a heavy knife just to break open. Tear into irregular 2" pieces and place in a medium bowl; season lightly with salt. Let sit at least 5 minutes and up to 1 hour.

Meanwhile, cook garlic and oil in a small saucepan or skillet over medium-low heat, turning garlic once, until golden brown and very fragrant, 5-7 minutes. Add za'atar and red pepper flakes and remove from heat. Let cool until just warm and stir in lime juice; season dressing with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Drain cucumbers, discarding any liquid they have released. Add to bowl with dressing and toss several times to coat. Top with feta.



For more info: